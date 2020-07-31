Rihanna’s Face Shines Bright Like A DIAMOND At The Pre-Launch Party Of Fenty Skin!

Rihanna has been working relentlessly on her new skin line by Fenty, and the first reviews had recently come out. Last night, the Diamonds singer looked drop-dead gorgeous at the pre-launch party of Fenty Skin and shared pictures of the same on her Instagram.

Back in 2017, the Rude Boy singer launched her home brand called Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, and now, she has launched her new skincare range which is pretty affordable and has got great reviews already.

The Diamonds singer shared the pictures from the pre-launch party of Fenty Skin on Instagram and captioned it, “Such a fun virtual pre-launch party for @fentyskin yesterday! Thanks to all of you for the tremendous engagement and for being a huge part of our event!”

Did y’all notice Rihanna’s skin?

It’s shining no less than a diamond. The Rude Boy singer wore a tan leather dress with matching lace-up stilettos. Rihanna paired it minimalistic gold jewellery, and it complimented her dress perfectly.

Her makeup is what stole the show!

Rihanna wore a red lipstick from her Fenty Beauty which we are guessing by the look and colour is Stunna and is a very popular one among the influencers and makeup artists. The Rude Boy singer’s face was shining bright like a diamond and all thanks to her Fenty highlighter, which is a BOMB.

Do y’all see those cheekbones shining so bright that it almost hurt your eyes? Well, that’s what the queen has done with her entire makeup range.

