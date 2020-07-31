Rihanna Felt Like A Clown, Was Scared To Get Out Of The Car In Her Iconic 2015 Met Gala Dress

Well, over the years, Rihanna has changed the perception of how celebs look at a Red Carpet event. Her 2015 Met Gala dress has been one quirky example of her artistic outfit choices. That dress invited a whole bunch of memes but is still one of the most talked-about looks.

Rihanna, in her recent interview, has opened up about the reservations she had regarding that outfit. She reveals it was minutes before the red carpet event when she got cold feet about the gear.

In her conversation with Access, Rihanna said, “I remember being so scared to get out of that car because I felt like, ‘I’m doing too much.’ I was driving past the red carpet, and I was just seeing gowns. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m a clown, people are gonna laugh at me. This is too much.’ I thought that. I circled like three times, I’m not even joking. Finally it was like, Whatever let’s just go.”

She also added, “The choreography of getting in the car and getting out, we had to choreograph it. Who sits at the door, where does the coat go, where do I sit,” she told Access.

Rihanna has come up with her skincare line Fenty Skin, and on Glamour she told, “I think the biggest misconception with SPF, in particular, is that Black people don’t need it, and as a woman of colour, I’m here to say that’s a lie. You don’t think about the parts of your body that are exposed to the sun, like your hands. Driving your car—on the steering wheel—those are things that age really quickly, but they’re so exposed. SPF is for everyone and every day.”

