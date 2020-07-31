Beyonce’s new visual album, Black Is King, arrived on Friday, July 31. The singer had surprised her fans with a one-minute trailer for the visual album on her website in June. This album has also been described as a film, which is reportedly a ‘The Lion King’ inspired release.

It is written, directed and produced by Beyonce herself. ‘Black Is King’ premiered globally via Disney+ almost about a year after the theatrical release of ‘The Lion King’ remake. We already heard Beyonce voicing the character of ‘Nala’ in ‘The Lion King’ remake and that was too exciting.

‘Black Is King’ is based on the music from Bey’s 2019 soundtrack for the animated film ‘The Lion King: The Gift’. The visual album will highlight the journey of Black families throughout time and tell the story of how a black king dealt with betrayal, love and self-identity.

As a recent film trailer showcases, Black Is King will feature guests Jay-Z, fellow Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell, models Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech and several other artists that appear on The Gift album.

‘Black Is King’ celebrates the Black culture with affirmation of grand purpose and lush visuals. It highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence.

