Grey’s Anatomy doesn’t just fake it when it comes to its intense surgery scenes. Instead of relying only on digital tricks, the production goes hands-on. Real meat, sticky gels, thick liquids, and working tools are all part of the process to mimic real-life surgeries on camera. In a candid revelation back in 2010, series star Sarah Drew once exposed the gritty behind-the-scenes truth.

Sarah Drew Revealed How Grey’s Anatomy Used Real Animal Organs To Film Surgery Scenes

According to actor Sarah Drew, the drama uses real animal parts and unusual materials to make those surgery shots look believable. According to RTE, in a 2010 interview with the Miami Herald, Drew, who played Dr. April Kepner, revealed how the scenes come together.

“We work with Bovine organs, which is cow’s organs. The smell is repulsive and makes us all gag, she shared. The team also pulls out a working soldering iron to recreate how doctors seal wounds. And we use an actual soldering tool to solder the organs. It smells like burning flesh. There’s also a lot of silicone and blood matter – red jello [jelly] mixed with blood and chicken fat. It’s pretty gross,” the actress shared.

you guys meredith grey, addison montgomery, AND BOKHEE are all performing surgery together in grey’s anatomy season 18 episode 3 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/Zk6lX5sLcM — Grey’s Anatomy Fans (@The_GreyMethod) September 28, 2021

The Visuals In Grey’s Anatomy Feels Real, But The Show Leans Towards Fiction

The visuals may feel close to hospital reality, but the rest of the show leans more into fiction. The personal drama and extreme emergencies are written for storytelling, not based on typical medical practice. Still, the creative team brings medical advisors to help shape procedures and dialogue. Even with the focus on plot, the effort to make the surgeries look convincing remains consistent.

Although it’s not meant to teach medicine, the show’s mix of dramatic tension and visual detail has helped define its long-running success. Over 21 seasons, the approach on Grey’s Anatomy has remained the same: tell a bold story and make the surgery scenes as realistic as possible. The result? It is one of TV’s most visually recognizable dramas, where every operation involves cow organs, fake blood, and the scent of something burning in the air.

