Matthew Perry Announces His Movie With Meryl Streep In The MOST 'Chandler' As Possible!

Matthew Perry has signed a movie after almost a decade, unbelievable right? Because we keep watching FRIENDS on loop and doesn’t really feel like we were missing him on our screens. But nonetheless, he’s coming back with Don’t Look Up opposite a star-studded cast including Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill and even Ariana Grande.

Matthew took to his Twitter to make the announcement in the most ‘Chandler’ way possible and we can’t help but laugh at it.

Taking to his Twitter, Matthew Perry wrote, “I just booked a movie with Meryl Streep! If you need me, I’ll be on the treadmill for the next 6 weeks. #Don’tlookup”

I just booked a movie with Meryl Streep! If you need me, I’ll be on the treadmill for the next 6 weeks.#Don‘tlookup — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) October 14, 2020

We miss Chandler now!

Matthew was last seen in 2009’s 17 Again where he played the adult version of Zac Efron’s character in the film. That’s more than a decade ago!

In recent years, Perry has been quite sick and in 2018, he had to undergo an emergency operation because of gastrointestinal perforation.

The FRIENDS actor’s father spoke to People and revealed how his relatives came in support of him after getting to know about his operation. Gastrointestinal perforation is caused by a number of things including trauma, appendicitis and diverticulitis.

Keith Morrison told people, “We were able to be with him a lot of the time through that, which was I think good for everybody.”

He continued, “It’s awful when people have a serious [illness] and have to have operations and worry about whether or not they’re going to make it through. It brings the whole family closer. We all get to be there to pull for him. He’s coming through it.”

During the pandemic, Matthew Perry was last spotted running errands in Malibu where he owns a luxurious house with a breathtaking view.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the makers of FRIENDS show announced a reunion episode with the original cast of the show including Matthew, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc.

