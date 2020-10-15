Big Bang Theory Fan Notices THIS Error In A Young Sheldon Episode!

The Big Bang Theory is one of the longest-running sitcoms which lasted for 12 seasons. It became a show with some of the highest-paid TV actors in the world. When any show runs for more than 10 seasons, it is bound to have its mistakes or continuity issues as the story moves forward and adds more characters.

Advertisement

Now fans of TBT has found a continuity error in Young Sheldon which has led Reddit users questioning the popular series. A user named MuzaffarAbd has pointed out a continuity error in “Teenager Soup and a Little Ball of Fib”, which is the episode 10 of season 3 of the show.

Advertisement

In the episode, Sheldon Cooper, played by Ian Armitage, fakes being sick to get out of a test in P.E. And in the same episode, Sheldon, Missy, and Paige all sneak out to the mall. He carries earplugs, Wetness, a compass, a map of the mall, and a whistle in his backpack for his safety and said, “Earplugs to drown out the crowd noise, wet naps to wipe down escalator handrails, a compass, a map of the mall and a whistle in case he gets lost or gets approached by a woman holding a perfume bottle.”

Normally, that may not seem to be a major error but in The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon gets a whistle as a gift from Amy Farrah Fowler.

Interestingly, as the eagle-eyed viewers, points out that the whistle could be the same one in question designed to save him from strangers in uncomfortable situations. Now the fans ask how could Sheldon possibly have a whistle as a young child when he doesn’t meet Amy until later. This has led to a discussion on social media and fans came up with various theories.

One user wrote, “This shows that he had the whistle long before he ever met Amy,” while another user wrote, “Maybe it’s a different whistle. A new whistle that Amy gave him so now he carries that one instead of his old one.” To which a third user argued, “Maybe she just bought him another.”

Meanwhile, Young Sheldon is also back to filming after the pandemic. HBO Max and CBS are seemed to be excited to get the new season released as soon as possible. HBO Max has also recently acquired the popular show on their platform, reports Comicbook.com.

Must Read: Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Williams & Aryn Drake-Lee’s Divorce Finalized, Ex-Couple Granted Joint Custody Of Kids

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube