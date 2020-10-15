Sorry Harry Styles & Tom Hardy Fans, Daniel Craig’s James Bond Replacement Is NOT Found Yet!

James Bond has not just been in the headlines for Daniel Craig‘s No Time To Die, but also for the possible actor who will be replacing Craig. The hunt for a man suitable to take over the iconic spy has been on for ages. While several names have been speculated, and many actors have expressed their wish to play, the grapevine says that the studio has found no replacement yet. Below are all the details you would want to know about the same.

Advertisement

If you are late to the party, No Time To Die, that awaits its worldwide release, will be the last time Daniel Craig plays James Bond. The actor is all set to handover the 007 legacy to someone else. Over the past few weeks, several actors including Henry Cavill, Harry Styles and few others have been speculated to be considered.

Advertisement

Now if the reports in Total Film is anything to go by, the studio is right now focusing on No Time To Die, and the hint for the new James Bond is not the priority. Talking about the same, producer, Barbara Broccoli said, “I always say: you can only be in love with one person at a time. Once the film’s come out, then some time will pass, and then we’ll have to get on to the business of the future. But for now, we just cannot think about anything beyond Daniel.”

But the buzz that the work on future James Bond project has already begun is strong. Barbara did not spill any beans on the same; she respects Daniel Craig’s dedication and wants the focus to be on the same right now.

While fans have been speculating many names, actors like Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston and others including Henry Cavill have expressed the wish to play Bond; there is a parallel conversation too. There have been debates about whether James Bond should be the same heterosexual white man that he has forever been. The thought of change and representation has also been discussed.

In this case, Barbara Broccoli understands the pressure on the casting coup. Talking about the same, she says, “It will have to be reimagined, in the way each actor has reimagined the role. That’s what is so exciting and fun about this franchise; the character evolves. Eventually, when we have to think about it, we’ll find the right person”.

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: The Original Choice Of Dr. Doom Was Not Julian McMahon But Nicolas Cage?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube