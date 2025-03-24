Game of Thrones was a sensation of its time and it still is. From shocking betrayals to jaw-dropping battles, it kept fans hooked for eight seasons. One of its most significant spectacles of it? The “Loot Train Attack” in season seven. This high-spirited showdown took a whopping 18 days to film according to Mental Floss!

Now, if you’re wondering why it took so long, Drogon is to be blamed. Emilia Clarke, aka Daenerys Targaryen, had to ride her massive, CGI dragon while torching Lannister soldiers left and right. Well, it does sound cool. However, imagine doing it over and over again for nearly three weeks!

The “Loot Train Attack” was one of the show’s biggest action pieces. It had fire, outbursts, and a dragon raining destruction. According to creator D.B. Weiss, filming the sequence was a beast itself. Clarke and her dragon appeared in 80 different shots, making it a logistical nightmare.

Game of Thrones was no stranger to complex shoots. Massive battles like the Battle of the Bastards and Hardhome were cinematic gold. But filming a dragon attack was next-level. The actress had to act her heart out while sitting on a motion-controlled rig. The crew then added Drogon with CGI magic later.

And let’s not forget the pyrotechnics. The production team set actual stuntmen on fire (yes, real flames) to make the battle feel original. Daenerys wasn’t just about dragons and war, though. From being a timid exile to a fierce queen, she had one of the show’s most tempestuous arcs.

Her invasion of Westeros kicked off with this very attack. She and her Dothraki army ambushed the Lannisters, burning their supply train to ashes. Fans watched in awe as she showed just how unstoppable she could be.

But behind the scenes? It was grueling. Clarke had to react to an imaginary dragon, perfect her battle cries, and stay balanced on a mechanical bull-like contraption. And with so many moving parts, getting the perfect shot took endless retakes.

It was worth it, though. The scene became an instant fan favorite, showing off the show’s stunning VFX and action sequences. It also cemented Daenerys as a true powerhouse—until, well, the finale happened. But let’s not go there.

Game of Thrones was packed with legendary moments, but few matched the sheer scale of this dragon-fueled rampage. And for Clarke, it was one of her most intense shoots. Eighteen days, one CGI dragon, and a whole lot of fire. Now that’s what you call an epic production.

