Black Adam: Marwan Kenzari To Play Sabbac In The Dwayne Johnson Starrer?

We are all excited to see Dwayne Johnson essaying the role of Black Adam in the upcoming DCEU film. But are you eager to know who will be joining the cast of the film? Well, so are we – mostly since Dwayne’s character (which was a villainous character in the comic) is now being portrayed as an antihero.

Well as per recent reports, the new super villain that will feature in this Dwayne Johnson film is Ishmael Gregor aka Sabbac. Also, Tunisian-Dutch actor Marwan Kenzari may be in the running for the same.

According to reports in The Illuminerdi, the production house of Black Adam is currently searching for a male actor in their forties to play a strong supporting role as a villain named Ishmael. The portal mentioned that they have shown keen interest in Tunisian-Dutch actor Marwan Kenzari for the same. The portal also noted that he hasn’t been confirmed and another actor can ultimately be given the role for the same.

Marwan Kenzari is known for his performance in Aladdin, Wolf, The Old Guard.

Talking about Sabbac, he has been part of the Shazam! Family lore since the 1940s. He made his comic debut in Fawcett Comics as an enemy of Freddy Freeman aka Captain Marvel Jr. Sabbac has superhuman abilities as well as can emit fire from his mouth and hands.

Speaking about the Ishmael Gregor version of Sabbac, he was created by Judd Winick and Tom Raney and introduced in Outsiders #8 (2004). Ishmael Gregor aka Sabbac is a Russian immigrant who became a New York City mob boss. Gregor tracks down the original host of Sabbac and kills him to gain his powers, thereby using them to unleash demons in the world. This character transforms into his demonic form by speaking the word Sabbac, an acronym for Satan, Aym, Belial, Beelzebub, Asmodeus, and Crateis. As per his comic tenure, Gregor becomes the leader of the Las Vegas mafia and joins forces with the Fearsome Five and the Secret Society of Super-Villains.

As far as the casting goes for the film, Dwayne Johnson plays Black Adam, Aldis Hodge essay the role of Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Sarah Shahi is believed to be playing Adrianna. The film was supposed to go on floors in the summer of 2020 this year and was scheduled to release in December 2021. But owing to the pandemic and the coronavirus the film is supposed to go on floors early next year.

