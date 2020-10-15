Why Did Pirates Of The Caribbean Makers Think That Johnny Depp Was Drunk On The Sets? Find Out

Johnny Depp’s character from Pirates Of The Caribbean, Captain Jack Sparrow is one of his best portrayals. Fans still get goosebumps after watching him in this movie. When Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl was first released, it was not forecast to be much of a success. But the film went on to become the surprise hit of the summer and fourth-highest grossing movie of 2003.

But did you know that during the production the studio bosses didn’t know what to make of his acting and were afraid it would contribute to the failure of the movie? Also, in one of the incidents makers of the film also thought that the actor was drunk on set. Continue reading further to know more about this story.

Johnny Depp’s performance in Pirates Of The Caribbean is based on English rock star Keith Richards. He has a notorious reputation fo an inhuman consumption of drugs and alcohol. Johnny mimicked the guitarist’s accent, speech patterns and physical mannerisms, and with the allusion being cranked up to 11 when Richards cameoed in the third movie At World’s End as Jack’s father. However, it was precisely this erratic behaviour that unnerved those in charge of the production.

Speaking at the Zurich Film Festival, Depp recalled the producers’ reaction to how he brought Jack to life, saying: “They were nervous, they were afraid no one would understand a word Captain Jack said. I got calls from them asking, ‘Is he drunk? Are you drunk? What’s the thing with his hands?’ I wasn’t discouraged in the slightest; it fuels me. I know that if they’re worried, I’m doing my job. When they asked me to bring it down, I turned it up.”

It was Johnny Depp‘s performance that drew so many people towards the movie. He was even nominated for an Academy Award. It is not always that an actor is nominated for an Oscar for a comedic role due to the Academy’s belief that comedy acting is easier than real acting.

Of course, Johnny Depp went on to become the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise’s main attraction. The subsequent instalments were far more focused on his character. This streak ended due to the ongoing legal troubles between himself and Amber Heard. With public opinion now swinging back in his favour.

