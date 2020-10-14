Nothing can stop the business of entertainment, not even pandemic. So what if hardly a few movies have released in theatres this year? A lot has been announced for the next 2-3 years which the audience will get to enjoy. Many big stars are being a part of different franchises. Dwayne Johnson is all set to make his debut in the DC universe with Black Adam. Looks like now he is all set to get himself another promising project.

Advertisement

As we all know, The Rock will play the titular role in the DC movie. In August, the makers released an animated teaser featuring Black Adam, the powerful anti-hero who challenges the preventers of the Earth. The latest buzz is that the Baywatch actor is being considered for next The Scorpion King movie.

Advertisement

In 2002, Dwayne Johnson impressed everyone with his act in Chuck Russel’s The Scorpion King. Looks like, after years, he is all set to get back to the franchise. As reported by Patreon, the makers want to bring back their original lead for the next movie and hence, The Rock is being considered.

An insider named Daniel Richtman said that Universal wants Dwayne Johnson to take the lead again. “There is a new Scorpion King in development for the big screen this time and they want The Rock back.”

Well, it would be good to see him in action again for another big franchise.

Meanwhile, apart from movies, The Rock is in the news for a lot of good reasons. The actor-wrestler had recently hit 200 million followers on his Instagram page. He is all set to become the second most followed person after Cristiano Ronaldo (239.6 million followers).

Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram about the same and had shared with fans, “Lesson I learned, as I just surged past 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS. Here’s what I’ve learned these past few weeks and maybe, you can find value in this takeaway and apply it to your own life. Always speak your truth. And when you do speak your truth – do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy.”

Do you want to see The Rock back in The Scorpion King? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: John Travolta Remembers Late Wife Kelly Preston With A Lovely Post!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube