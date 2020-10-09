Dwayne Johnson is one of the most popular faces across the globe. Earlier, it was his stint in WWE as The Rock that got him the global appeal. And post that, his successful movie career took his fandom beyond leaps and bounds. Thanks to such a love, the 48-years-old now has hit a milestone on Instagram.

Advertisement

In early October, the wrestler-actor had 199 million followers and finally, he is at 200 million. Yes, you read that right! The Welcome To The Jungle Actor’s family is of 200 million followers now. With such numbers, he has inched closer to The Way singer, Ariana Grande (203.6 million followers).

Advertisement

With such a pace, Dwayne Johnson is expected to become the second most followed person on Instagram after Cristiano Ronaldo (239.6 million followers), in a quick time. Other most-followed celebs are Kylie Jenner (197 million), Selena Gomez (194 million) and Kim Kardashian (189 million).

Dwayne Johnson shared a video to thank his fans for showing so much of love. Along with the video, he wrote, “Lesson I learned, as I just surged past 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS.”

“Here’s what I’ve learned these past few weeks and maybe, you can find value in this takeaway and apply it to your own life.

Always speak your truth. And when you do speak your truth – do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy. Even when the conversations get uncomfortable – when you approach with respect and care – on the other side of discomfort – is clarity and progress. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU for giving me the space to speak my truth.

You have my word, I’ll always do my best to speak my truth with dignity, respect, empathy and GRATITUDE. That’s my lesson I’ve learned.

And the result of speaking my truth is I was just informed, I’ve surged past and blown by 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram and over 300 MILLION FOLLOWERS across all platforms – officially becoming/

The #1 followed man in America.

The #1 followed American man in the world.

And most importantly, the #1 daddy at home.

Love you guys, I always got your back and let’s keep rockin’,” Dwayne Johnson continued.

Check out the post below:

Must Read: The Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley & Matthew Davis Indulge In A Twitter Spat, What Went Wrong?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube