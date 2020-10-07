Not The Rock But Roman Reigns Is A Big Fan Of Dwayne Johnson!

Apart from mutual respect for each other, Roman Reigns and Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock also share a family relation. Those who are hardcore fans of pro-wrestling and WWE would be aware that Roman belongs to the Anoa’i family. The newly turned heel is a cousin of ‘the great one’.

Even on the stage of WWE, the most electrifying man has come to the rescue of ‘the big dog’ on several occasions. On the other side, Roman has expressed being a fan of The Rock and desires to go one on one with him.

But do you know, there’s one more quality of Dwayne Johnson which Roman Reigns admires the most and it’s not related to pro-wrestling?

More than WWE’s The Rock, Roman Reigns is a fan of filmy Dwayne Johnson. Yes, and he spoke about the same on The Load Management podcast. Roman shared his experience of working with Dwayne for Hobbs & Shaw. He said that Dwayne always finds a time to shake hands with each and every crew member.

Roman even called Dwayne as a genuine and smart guy. He shared that despite juggling between multiple projects, the superstar has reserved time for good deeds by “structuring his day”.

Well, that’s something about Dwayne Johnson, even we would love to follow!

Meanwhile, recently Roman discussed his possible match with The Rock at Wrestlemania 37.

Roman Reigns said, “I think I’m the guy. If there’s anyone to do it and anyone that he would feel comfortable within the ring and have a proper build-up and that can rise to the occasion, there’s no doubt in mind that I’m the guy. We’re definitely going to have to crack a lot of eggs on the way to that omelette.”

Moving on to The Rock, he even shared his thoughts on CM Punk. “All the way from someone as big as The Rock to someone like CM Punk – someone who really hits home with our audience and hardcore fans,” Reigns said. “If you’ve watched wrestling for the last 10-15 years and love it and it’s in your blood, then you probably have some kind of feelings about that guy. I know I do. Just by doing one of these things, he made my job a lot harder. If it’s something that the fans can get behind and can sink their teeth into and really dive into the creative with us, then I’m willing to do it,” the heel added.

