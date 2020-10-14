A few days back, Gal Gadot fans were treated with exciting news of her collaboration with Wonder Woman director for Cleopatra biopic. Now, the actress is back in the news but it’s due to some other reason. Below is the scoop all you need.

Back in March, when the wave of COVID- 19 pandemic was taking a huge toll on the world, especially the United States, Gadot had released ‘Imagine’ video. Along with her, it featured Amy Adams, Natalie Portman, James Marsden and others. With good intention, she had conveyed a message of fighting the pandemic together. Surprisingly, it sparked negative reactions as netizens criticised them as they pointed out how celebrities could luxuriously quarantine when Americans are facing a dreadful situation.

Now, after all the backlash video received, Gal Gadot has finally opened up on the controversy. While talking to Vanity Fair, she said, “Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it’s just not the right good deed. I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world.”

Gal Gadot added, “I started with a few friends, and then I spoke to Kristen. Kristen is like the mayor of Hollywood…Everyone loves her, and she brought a bunch of people to the game. But yeah, I started it and I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn’t transcend.”

Meanwhile, it was a couple of days ago, when the actress proclaimed about her third collaboration with Patty Jenkins for a biopic. They both have worked together for Wonder Woman and upcoming, Wonder Woman 1984. The biopic will be based on none other than, legendary Egypt queen Cleopatra.

Gal Gadot retweeted the report by Deadline Hollywood and confirmed by writing, “I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life. Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time. Can’t be more grateful about this A team!! @PattyJenks @ParamountPics #AtlasEntertainment #LaetaKalogridis.”

