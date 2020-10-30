Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have secretly tied the knot amid the pandemic. Yes, you heard that right. This remains just another case of the current situation turning a boon for a celebrity couple. Recently, we saw Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announce their engagement. Albeit, if you haven’t read the official announcement of the Black Widow actress’ big day – below are all the details you need!

For the unversed, Scarlett and Colin have been dating each other since 2017. The couple first met during 2006 (as per Jost). However, Johansson remembers them working on a skit together too back in 2010 during Saturday Night Live (SNL). Their bond hit off quickly as friends, and rest is history!

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got married in an intimate ceremony last weekend. The official news has now been shared by the Instagram official account, Meals on Wheels. The handle posted a picture of a Staten Island Ferry with ‘JOST Married’ written on the picture.

The official statement read, “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

Check out the announcement post below:

Well, congratulations to the Black Widow actress and her love. We wish them a lifetime of happiness together.

As fans know, this remains Scarlett Johansson’s third marriage. The beauty had previously tied the knot with Ryan Reynolds (2008-2011). She was also married to journalist Romain Duraic (2014-2017).

It was back in May, 2019 that Scarlett and Colan took the next step in their relationship and got engaged. The big news was also spoken about during the Avengers actress’ appearance at The Ellen DeGeneres show.

“He did [do it in a romantic way], he killed it. It was a very James Bond situation. It was surprising. He’s got a lot behind that [Saturday Night Live] news desk he’s hiding,” shared Johansson.

