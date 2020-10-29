Harry Styles Leaves A Sweet Note For A Super Fan After His Car Breaks Down; Writes, “I’m Devastated That We Missed Each Other”

Harry Styles is such a blessing in all our lives. Time and again he does something super sweet for his fans and wins the internet all over. The latest to this is that his car broke down earlier this week and a fan’s dad helped him by inviting him over to have tea and feed their fish.

The dad who invited Harry Styles in his house revealed that his daughter was a huge fan of the Golden singer and while leaving he left a note for his superfan.

A user named @canyonmoonblu took to her Twitter and wrote, “harry’s car broke down so a fans dad let him in his house and while they waited harry fed their fish and left notes for the fan and for that reason your honor, he is the only man to ever exist”

Harry Styles’ note read, “Theadora, My car broke down on your street and your dad’s friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I’m devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon. Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry.”

The Golden singer further wrote, “P.S. I fed the fish”.

The note ended on “Tell your dad to get in touch”, the bottom part of the paper was cut off but what appeared to be written was “I’ll see you at the show”. OMG!

Replying to the tweet, one user wrote, “OK BUT TBH IMAGINE HARRY GOING IN UR ROOM AND FEEDING UR FISH AND THEN ONLY FINDING OUT ABOUT IT AFTER.. LIKE I WOULD HAVE A HEART ATTACK NOT JUST CUZ HARRY STYLES WAS IN MY ROOM, BUT BECAUSE MY ROOM IS SUCH A MESS IT WOULD BE SO EMBARRASSING HELP”

Another fan reacted and wrote, “Imagine coming home and realizing you missed Harry fucking styles feeding your goddamn fish”

Another fan replied to the tweet and wrote, “imagine Harry styles coming into your house because his car broke down, feeding your fish, signing an album and writing a note for you and then saying he hopes to see you soon. I’m not jealous not at all”

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

That fan is living our life, haha!

Harry Styles’ you are one gem of a person and we love you!

