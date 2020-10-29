News of the World – A Look Inside Tom Hanks As A Civil War Veteran! WATCH

As we eagerly wait for the Tom Hanks starrer News Of The World, the makers today shared A Look Inside. The latest clip from the anticipated epic dropped today, showcasing Tom Hanks’ turn as a Civil War veteran Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, who travels the nation spreading non-fiction tales of presidents, queens, international feuds, world disasters, and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kidd’s world unexpectedly intertwines with that of a 10-year-old girl, Johanna (Helena Zengel), previously taken in by the Kiowa people and raised as one of their own before an accident leaves her square in Kidd’s path.

Watch the trailer of News Of The World – A Look Inside

News Of The World – A Look Inside is directed by Paul Greengrass. After 2013’s Captain Phillips, Tom Hanks is reuniting with Paul for another interesting drama. The film is based on National Book Award finalist and best-selling novel by Paulette Jiles. It will hit the screens on Christmas this year.

Must Read: Spider-Man 3: Tobey Maguire To Help Tom Holland’s Peter Parker In THIS Way

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube