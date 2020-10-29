Loved Gwen Stefani’s Diamond Engagement Ring? Blake Shelton Spent MORE Than $500,000 For It!

Yesterday we brought you the happy news about Blake Shelton going down on his knee and proposing Gwen Stefani to be his for life. Today, we bring you some exciting details we got to know about the engagement bling as well as how much the rock cost the nine-time Grammy Award nominee – well approximately at least.

As per reports, Blake got Gwen a custom made engagement ring, and it cost more than $500,000. Below are the details.

As reported by US Weekly, a source revealed that “Blake had the ring custom designed.” Thought the designer of the ring is still a mystery, the portal shared some interesting details about the bling and its approximate cost as well.

Kathryn Money, the VP of Strategy and Merchandising at the Brilliant Earth jewellery brand, shared some details about Gwen Stefani’s engagement ring with the same portal. She said that the ring purchased by Blake Shelton features a classic, six-prong setting with a 6-carat solitaire diamond set in a white gold or platinum band. She further added that the estimated cost of the engagement ring is an upward of $500,000. Kathryn stated that the quality of the stone could only determine the exact price.

The source who revealed that the ring was custom made, also shares something exceptional about the entire proposal. The insider said Blake Shelton asked permission from Gwen Stefani’s dad, Dennis Stefani, before popping the question. The source added, “It meant so much to Gwen that Blake was so traditional about it.”

Talking about the proposal, a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife, “Blake built a beautiful chapel for Gwen on his property in Oklahoma and he felt it would be really special to propose there.” Talking about how the chapel came to be, the insider said, “He (Blake) originally built the chapel for Gwen because she is a very devout Catholic and he wanted to make her feel comfortable with her transition from LA to Oklahoma. Her faith is incredibly important to her and Blake knows that.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton started dating in the fall of 2015. The couple has been quarantining for months now at Blake’s country property in Oklahoma due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gwen’s three children have also stayed with the couple during this time.

