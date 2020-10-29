Beyonce has an amazing activewear brand IVY PARK named after her elder daughter and her recent collection with Adidas called ‘Drip 2’ is soaring the temperature high. The Halo singer shared the first pictures of the entire collection on her Instagram and we are drooling over this BROWN SKIN GIRL.

Sharing the first glimpse on her Instagram, the Single Ladies singer wrote, “DRIP 2 October 30”.

Beyonce’s new Adidas X Ivy Park has such pretty colours including honey, green and red. The entire collection is called ‘Drip 2’ and it launches today. Take a look at it here:

That’s one crazy collection and looks super comfortable for WFH edition too. You can literally wear that blazer anywhere; from a work meeting to a brunch date.

That honey and emerald green colour just took our breath away. It is so DAMN beautiful. The best thing about Beyonce’s collaboration with Adidas is that it’s for all body types and shapes. She does believe in the concept of ‘Empowered women, empower women’.

According to the Adidas official, the entire Drip 2 collection is ‘inspired by the inner beauty, strength, resilience and energy of artists who have found their park, this collection celebrates remaining positive and always finding joy’.

Not just that, the entire range also offers you some pretty neon colours too which are vibrant and which comes in gender-neutral pieces.

Earlier this year, the Halo singer launched the first collab collection of the brand in maroon and orange colour which was super successful too. Her marketing team sent the PR kits to her A-List friends in the industry including Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Ellen DeGeneres, Reese Witherspoon, Janelle Monae, Kelly Rowland and more.

Beyonce isn’t just a great singer or a businesswoman but also an entrepreneur. The Single Ladies singer owns a company called Parkwood Entertainment which produced the latter’s documentary titled ‘Life Is But A Dream’.

Congratulations on your new collection, QUEEN BEY!

