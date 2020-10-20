Beyonce is one of the most popular singers globally. ‘The Brown Skin Girl’ singer enjoys a massive fan following on social media as well with 155.1 million followers on Instagram. Recently, the 39-year-old superstar made headlines by hosting her nephew Julez’s Sweet 16 party in her $88 million estate in Bel Air. Today, we are going to tell you the reason why she assumed the role of party hostess for her nephew’s special day. Read the article to get updated.

Julez is the son of Beyonce’s sister, singer Solange Knowles, 34. The ‘Run The World’ singer and her husband JAY-Z together decided that their 30,000-foot compound would be a perfect party place for Julez.

According to a report published by Hollywood Life, “Beyonce and Jay wanted to do something special for Julez’s 16th birthday because of everything going on with the pandemic, so they invited the entire family over to their Bel Air home to celebrate the milestone occasion.”

The report further added that Beyonce and JAY-Z “knew [Julez] couldn’t be with his friends” due to the pandemic, “but Beyonce loves Julez with all her heart and it was important to her for their family to be together.”

According to the report, Julez’s father Daniel Smith, his grandma Tina Knowles, and “all the kids” in addition to Solange had “an amazing time.”

Taking about the family celebration, the report said that the family celebration “actually ended up being better than something over the top with a ton of people because it gave them an opportunity to spend quality family time together, just hang out, relax, and not stress over the details or try to impress anyone with putting on an elaborate event. It was a great time for everybody.”

Speaking about Beyonce’s love for her nephew, the report said, “Beyonce has always gone all out for her nephew since he was born she’d do anything for him.”

