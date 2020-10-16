Nicki Minaj has finally confirmed that she has had a baby boy with Kenneth ‘Zoo” Petty. In a recent Instagram post, the 37 years old American-Trinidadian rapper has revealed that she gave birth to a boy. Read the article to know more.

The rapper has shared pictures of cards from several A-list celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Beyonce, Winnie Harlow and more.

In the caption, Nicki Minaj wrote, “Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

Beyonce wrote,“Onika,” addressing Nicki by her birth name. “Welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family.” Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s lovely note reads, “Congrats! We love you!”

Fashion designer Riccardo Tisci’s note reads, “Dearest Nicki, Congratulations on your baby! Wishing you and your family health and happiness.”

“Baby Barb on Board!” wrote Winnie Harlow. “Congratulations, sis. Happy for the healthy delivery of your first bundle of joy! Sending you blessings and prayers on this new journey.”

As soon as Nicki Minaj posted the cards’ pictures, her friends as well as fans started congratulating her. Sophia Grace commented, “You got a little prince 😱💙, so happy for you queen.” DJ Suss One wrote, “Congrats!! Blessings!! I wish your family nothing but health & more success.” Kellon Deryck expressed, “Congrats Nicki! We love and miss you! So happy your first born is a boy that will love and protect you forever!” Shamari DeVoe wrote, “Congratulations on the arrival of your precious baby boy! So happy for you! I know you’re soooo in love.”

Nicki Minaj hasn’t shared any details about her baby boy till now, like his name or official birthdate. According to TMZ, the rapper gave birth on 30th September in Los Angeles.

