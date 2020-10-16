Justin Bieber Opens Up On Being Under The Spotlight As A Kid In His Latest Single: "That's Just F***ing Lonely"

Justin Bieber is sure to pull at your heartstring and give you goosebumps with his latest track titled Lonely. This video is a collaboration between Justin and producer Benny Blanco, who earlier teamed up for the 2015 mega-hit Love Yourself.

The music video, directed by Jake Schreier features ‘Room’ actor, Jacob Tremblay, as a young Justin Bieber. In the visuals, we see a low and dejected Justin (Jacob) starring at himself in a mirror as he retells how he felt like a kid under the spotlight. From the backstage room, he is called on stage only to face an empty venue. He’s then summoned to head to perform, only to be met with an empty venue.

While the entire track is emotional, the chorus pulls at your heart. In Lonely, Justin Bieber croons that while he had everything that comes with being famous, he didn’t have any person to call and talk. The lyrics go as, “What if you had it all but nobody to call? Maybe then you’d know me; ’cause I’ve had everything, but no one’s listening and that’s just f***ing lonely. I’m so lonely,” Check out the track here:

In Lonely, Justin Bieber also talks about the perceptions and criticisms he faced and received during his younger years.

Sharing that Lonely is out, Justin Bieber‘s post on Instagram read, “Lonely is out now with @itsbennyblanco. When he and @finneas showed me this song to be honest it was hard to listen to considering how tough it was to get through some of these chapters. I went into the studio and sang through it which wasn’t easy but started to really see the importance of telling this story! It made me realize we all feel lonely at times! Being someone in my position I believe it is powerful to express vulnerability and that’s why I believe this song is so powerful! And @jacobtremblay is so talented. It was emotional to see him play me from the outside looking in”

Before Lonely, Justin Bieber released his single Holy last month with Chance the Rapper. Earlier this year, Justin appeared in Ariana Grande’s Stuck With U.

What are your thoughts on Justin Bieber‘s Lonely? Let us know in the comments below.

