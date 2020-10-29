Tara Sutaria Radiates Glow In Her Latest Post But It's Beau Aadar Jain's Comment That Is Shining The Most!

Tara Sutaria, who made an entry in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2 in 2019, has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle that is worth a glimpse. Interestingly, her biggest cheerleader seems to be her alleged boyfriend Aadar Jain.

The Marjaavaan actress on Wednesday shared a picture on Instagram, wherein she can be seen wearing a black tank top as she poses happily for the camera. She looked ravishing in the picture with her hair tied up into a ponytail, and opted for a peach makeup look, along with a glossy pink lip colour. It seems the actress was in the mood for Frank Sinatra and described her current state of mind with lyrics from the song That’s Life.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Sharing the picture, Tara wrote, “That’s life, and as funny as it may seem. Some people get their kicks. Steppin’ on a dream. But I just won’t let them bring me down. ‘Cause this big old world keeps spinnin’ around.” And it seems This made way for Aadar Jain to check in to Tara Sutaria’s Instagram. He was quite quick to comment on her post as he terms her as his ‘favourite. To which she responded with the black heart emoji.

This is not the first time that Aadar Jain and Tara have cute little exchanges on the photo-sharing site. Every time she posts a gorgeous selfie, you can most definitely spot an adorable comment from Aadar.

In August, Tara Sutaria made Aadar Jain’s birthday super special by sharing a photo on Instagram and a quote attributed to Beethoven. She wrote, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person.” Tara’s sister Pia too wished him with a “Sutaria sandwich.”

Ever since Tara started dating Aadar Jain, who is Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s cousin, she has become officially part of the Kapoor family get-togethers and other function. Earlier this year, Tara and Aadar burnt up the dance floor with a couple of performance at Aadar’s brother Armaan Jain’s wedding reception. She was also part of the Kapoor luncheon on Raksha Bandhan, where Alia Bhatt who is dating Ranbir Kapoor, was also spotted.

What do you think about Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria’s mushy Instagram exchanges? Let us know in the comments.

