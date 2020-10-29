Jean-Marc Vallée directorial Dallas Buyers Club, which was released in 2013, received critical acclaim, resulting in numerous accolades. The film was even nominated for the Oscar, but did you know that Jennifer Garner almost walked away from her role in the film? Read on to know.

Advertisement

The 48-year-old actress, who was cast opposite Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, has recently revealed that she almost walked away from one of her most high profile big-screen roles. However, Matthew persuaded her to stay on the project.

Advertisement

Appearing on Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan, Jennifer Garner had just given birth her third child with then-husband Ben Affleck. At that time, she took the role of Dr. Eve Saks in Dallas Buyers Club after her agent encouraged her to take up the role since she had “taken so much time” away from acting to focus on her family.

“So I took it, and that was why… Because it was time for me to go back to work,” the actress explained.

Jennifer Garner, who also shares daughters Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 11, and Violet Anne, 14, was still breastfeeding at the time. She said that production’s rigorous shooting schedule made it difficult for her to pump breast milk. Recalling the incident, she said, “My boobs were freaking out. It was bedtime, and we were doing some scene that was supposed to be light, and I started crying and I was like, ‘I have to quit. I have to go home and be with my kids. I just can’t do this anymore.’ “

Matthew McConaughey, her co-star in the film, puller her aside and asked her, “What is going on with you?” When she explained her predicament, McConaughey then asked the crew to take a break so she could pump in private.

“And from then on, whenever I needed to, I would give him a high sign and I would go take care of it,” Garner shared. “He said, ‘You can do both. You’ve got it. You can do it.'”

Jennifer Garner also added, “How much do I love that guy? I know, a lot.”

Must Read: Spider-Man 3: Tobey Maguire To Help Tom Holland’s Peter Parker In THIS Way

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube