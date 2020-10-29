Hayley Williams Asserts Paramore’s Stand On Homosexuality: “There’s A Reason There Are Only 3 People Left”

Hayley Williams, who is known as the lead vocalist, songwriter and keyboardist of Paramore, made a revelation recently and we think you ought to know it. The singer, via a tweet, shed light on why the rock band that was formed in 2004 has only three people left in it.

Advertisement

Hayley also said that the rock band does not “condone religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs.” She added that Paramore’s LGBTQ+ is loved. Scroll down for more.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Hayley Williams wrote, “There’s a reason there are only 3 people left in @paramore. surprise, haters, it ain’t cause of me.” The tweet continued reading, “Paramore do not condone religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs which leave our LGBTQ+ friends, fans, & family feeling abandoned and hopeless.”

there’s a reason there are only 3 people left in @paramore. surprise, haters, it ain’t cause of me. paramore do not condone religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs which leave our LGBTQ+ friends, fans, & family feeling abandoned and hopeless. — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) October 28, 2020

Continuing talking about it in the following tweet, Hayley Williams wrote, “And ya know, if that doesn’t jive with you, well, feel free to go to where all past members of paramore have gone which is literally anywhere else but paramore. to paramore’s LGBTQ+ family (and @ColormeBrian i am talkin straight to you) you are full of love and you are loved.”

there’s a reason there are only 3 people left in @paramore. surprise, haters, it ain’t cause of me. paramore do not condone religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs which leave our LGBTQ+ friends, fans, & family feeling abandoned and hopeless. — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) October 28, 2020

So why exactly did Hayley Williams speak about the remaining original member of Paramore out of the blue? Well, the reason may lie with what a handful of her followers shared. A few fans of the singer shared an alleged Facebook screenshot where former Paramore guitarist Josh Farro called homosexuality a perversion and compared it to paedophilia.

The alleged post made by Josh Farro on Facebook read, “We should all accept that paedophilia is a sexual preference” – firs speaker. No, we should not. It’s not a preference it’s a perversion like homosexuality. “We’re talking about sexual orientation, something we simply cannot change” – second speaker. AKA accepting pedophilia as normal. This is a subtle tactic to brainwash people into a state of tolerance. Then from tolerance to acceptance. Acceptance to advocacy. No.” Check out the alleged post below:

not josh farro being openly homophobic to cap off 2020 pic.twitter.com/VuQ02ZDGSP — issa phae (@mizphantasm) October 28, 2020

Josh Farro left the group on December 18, 2010, alongside his brother, Zac Farro. Zac returned to the band in 2016 and is the current drummer.

Do you agree with Hayley William’s tweet?

Must Read: The Witcher Season 2 Fans, Rejoice! New Nilfgaardian Armor From Henry Cavill Starrer Revealed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube