Some people have loved Mirzapur 2 and some haven’t but one thing is common; the viewers’ love for Madhuri Yadav played by Isha Talwar. Madhuri is a new character in Mirzapur who plays the daughter of Chief Minister and later becomes a CM herself. She also has a romantic angle with Munna Tripathi played by Divyendu Sharma and both of them get married in the season 2.

Those who have watched Mirzapur 2 have loved Isha Talwar’s Madhuri so much that it won’t be wrong to say that she is social media’s new crush. Ever since season 2 of Mirzapur has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, people have been drooling over Isha’s beauty. Some of them have even compared her character Madhuri’s looks with those of Katrina Kaif in Prakash Jha’s 2010 film Raajneeti.

Take a look at some of the tweets from Mirzapur 2 viewers about Isha Talwar aka Madhuri.

Isha Talwar is such a Beauty! 😍😍

Beautifully portrayed the role of Madhuri Yadav in Mirzapur 2.@itsishatalwar

.#Mirzapur2 #IshaTalwar pic.twitter.com/W255bcq3uf — Gandharv Sharma (@_gandharv_) October 27, 2020

When you still trying to process Sucheta Dalal FROM “THE SCAM” And suddenly meet

Madhuri Yadav in “MIRZAPUR 2” 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯#Mirzapur2 #thescam1992 — Asad Bawani (@AsadBawani) October 27, 2020

