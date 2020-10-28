Some people have loved Mirzapur 2 and some haven’t but one thing is common; the viewers’ love for Madhuri Yadav played by Isha Talwar. Madhuri is a new character in Mirzapur who plays the daughter of Chief Minister and later becomes a CM herself. She also has a romantic angle with Munna Tripathi played by Divyendu Sharma and both of them get married in the season 2.
Advertisement
Those who have watched Mirzapur 2 have loved Isha Talwar’s Madhuri so much that it won’t be wrong to say that she is social media’s new crush. Ever since season 2 of Mirzapur has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, people have been drooling over Isha’s beauty. Some of them have even compared her character Madhuri’s looks with those of Katrina Kaif in Prakash Jha’s 2010 film Raajneeti.
Take a look at some of the tweets from Mirzapur 2 viewers about Isha Talwar aka Madhuri.
Isha Talwar is such a Beauty! 😍😍
Beautifully portrayed the role of Madhuri Yadav in Mirzapur 2.@itsishatalwar
❤❤
.
.#Mirzapur2 #IshaTalwar pic.twitter.com/W255bcq3uf
— Gandharv Sharma (@_gandharv_) October 27, 2020
When you still trying to process Sucheta Dalal FROM “THE SCAM”
And suddenly meet
Madhuri Yadav in “MIRZAPUR 2”
🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯#Mirzapur2 #thescam1992
— Asad Bawani (@AsadBawani) October 27, 2020
Advertisement
Trending
finished watching mirzapur 2 … Nd her performance in mirzapur as madhuri .. ohh my goodd?!!
Mind blowing jst loved it . So fantastic
Well donee Katrina …
keep it up😊 pic.twitter.com/qxMXPRk8R1
— saktiman (@Saktiman2020) October 26, 2020
The only thing that I loved the most about Mirzapur 2 is Munna and Madhuri! 🥺❤️
— Dimag Ka Dahi (@masum1513) October 24, 2020
Completed Season-2 of #Mirzapur
Good overall
Personally I liked Madhuri character played by #ishatalwar
Vijay Varma and Priyanshu did well
— సర్కారు వారి शमशेर (@mahesh_ranbir) October 24, 2020
Best thing about Mirzapur season 2 is Madhuri Yadav Tripathi 😜😜😜😜.#mirzapurseason2
— अभिलाषा पांडेय (@Abhi_Bhardwaj05) October 23, 2020
How much did you like Isha Talwar’s Madhuri Yadav in Mirzapur 2? Let us know in the comments section.
Before Mirzapur 2, Isha Talwar has worked in web series like Parchhayee and Home Sweet Office. She has been a part of Bollywood since 2000. Her first role was of Preeti’s (Aishwarya Rai) sister in Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. After growing up she starred in many Bollywood films like Tubelight, Kaalakaandi, Article 15, Kaamyaab and even the recent one Ginny Weds Sunny.
Isha Talwar has also worked in many south films like Bangalore Days, Maine Pyar Kiya, Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde and others.
Coming back to Mirzapur 2, apart from Isha Talwar, the show also had new entries like Vijay Varma & Priyanshu Painyuli. Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, the show mainly stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Shaji Chaudhary, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Harshita Gaur and others.
Talking about how the role of Kaleen Tripathi helped him learn about business, Pankaj Tripathi recently said, “An actor like me doesn’t understand the business very well, but the character of Kaleen Bhaiya taught me how to grow and keep a business flourishing. Thanks to him, I was about to learn a lot of tactics and imbibe tips on being a successful businessman.”
Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.
Must Read: Mirzapur 2: Abhishek Banerjee AKA Compounder Opens Up On Season 2, Says, “Bhaukaal Series Hai Baap Re”
Advertisement
Advertisement