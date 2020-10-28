Mirzapur 2: Isha Talwar AKA Madhuri Yadav Is The New Crush Of Social Media & These Tweets Are Proof(Pic credit: Instagram/talwarisha)
Some people have loved Mirzapur 2 and some haven’t but one thing is common; the viewers’ love for Madhuri Yadav played by Isha Talwar. Madhuri is a new character in Mirzapur who plays the daughter of Chief Minister and later becomes a CM herself. She also has a romantic angle with Munna Tripathi played by Divyendu Sharma and both of them get married in the season 2.

Those who have watched Mirzapur 2 have loved Isha Talwar’s Madhuri so much that it won’t be wrong to say that she is social media’s new crush. Ever since season 2 of Mirzapur has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, people have been drooling over Isha’s beauty. Some of them have even compared her character Madhuri’s looks with those of Katrina Kaif in Prakash Jha’s 2010 film Raajneeti.

Take a look at some of the tweets from Mirzapur 2 viewers about Isha Talwar aka Madhuri.

How much did you like Isha Talwar’s Madhuri Yadav in Mirzapur 2? Let us know in the comments section.

Before Mirzapur 2, Isha Talwar has worked in web series like Parchhayee and Home Sweet Office. She has been a part of Bollywood since 2000. Her first role was of Preeti’s (Aishwarya Rai) sister in Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. After growing up she starred in many Bollywood films like Tubelight, Kaalakaandi, Article 15, Kaamyaab and even the recent one Ginny Weds Sunny.

Isha Talwar has also worked in many south films like Bangalore Days, Maine Pyar Kiya, Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde and others.

Coming back to Mirzapur 2, apart from Isha Talwar, the show also had new entries like Vijay Varma & Priyanshu Painyuli. Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, the show mainly stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Shaji Chaudhary, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Harshita Gaur and others.

Talking about how the role of Kaleen Tripathi helped him learn about business, Pankaj Tripathi recently said, “An actor like me doesn’t understand the business very well, but the character of Kaleen Bhaiya taught me how to grow and keep a business flourishing. Thanks to him, I was about to learn a lot of tactics and imbibe tips on being a successful businessman.”

