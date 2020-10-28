After a long wait of two years the fruitful time finally arrived when the second season of Mirzapur was released. The series exceeded the expectations of the audience with unexpected twists and linking of new characters and has become the hot topic of the town.

Advertisement

Abhishek Banerjee who essayed the role of Munna Bhaiya’s compounder in Season one is all praises in his latest Instagram post.

He shared a photo with the caption,

“Compounder watching #mirzapur2 last episode from patal lok😉

Big shout out to the amazing crew and cast of Mirzapur2..bhaukaal series hai baap re 😊😊❤🙏🏽

@primevideoin @excelmovies @gurmmeetsingh @castingbay

Advertisement

Also, those who are sending me miss you messages ,you guys are making me feel like a part of Mirzapur2 in flesh n blood so thank you so much. Gratitude.😊❤❤”

Amazon Prime members in India and across 200 countries and territories can stream Mirzapur 1 and 2 now, as a part of the festive line-up of releases on Amazon Prime Video.

The web series stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Amit Sial, Isha Talwar, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anjum Sharma, Vijay Varma in its lead roles.

Must Read: Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Music Composers Javed-Mohsin On Diljit Dosanjh Singing, Any Remakes In The Album Or Not! (EXCLUSIVE)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube