CarryMinati Raps ‘Date Kar Le’ & We’re Wondering If It’s For Avneet Kaur?

YouTube sensation Ajey Nagar, popular as CarryMinati, collaborates with Bollywood composers Salim-Sulaiman for a new song.

Advertisement

Titled “Date kar le”, the song is sung by Romy. The rap lyrics are written by CarryMinati while Salim-Sulaiman have composed the number.

Advertisement

Announcing the news among his followers, CarryMinati wrote on Instagram: “It was amazing working with @salimmerchant… excited for this one.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Along with it, he shared a poster of the song that features CarryMinati posing in black shades and jacket. With Carry penning such a song, we are wondering if it’s dedicated to actress Avneet Kaur, who grabbed headlines when fans speculated that the duo is dating.

Earlier this year, the YouTuber made headlines with his “YouTube vs TikTok” video, in which he had taken a dig at TikTokers. However, the video was pulled down by YouTube a few days later. Weeks later, he launched his rap single titled “Yalgaar” in collaboration with Wily Frenzy, hitting out at trolls who slammed him for the Youtube vs TikTok controversy.

Must Read: When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi BEAT Kapil Sharma

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube