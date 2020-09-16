CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar is one of the most popular YouTubers and often grabs attention for his roast videos. However, now the YouTuber is grabbing some attention for his alleged relationship with social media sensation and actor Avneet Kaur.

Rumours are rife that something is cooking between the two. Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it after the Ek Muthi Asman actor shared some stunning pictures of herself from a photoshoot. She captioned the post, “Carryminati ke roast jaisi hit hai Gym daily jaaye billo fit fit fit hai.” She also added chocolate emoji and a fire emoji in the caption.

Take a look at the pictures:

As seen in the pictures, Avneet Kaur was sporting a sky blue tank top along with black jeans. She complimented her look with some neckpieces and blue nail paints. Bold makeup and wavy hair further added to the glam quotient. While one fan jokingly said that CarryMinati will slap copyright for the caption, fans soon began speculating that the caption is a hint at a possible relationship between the two.

After Avneet Kaur shared the post on her social media handle, fans of the actor and the YouTuber couldn’t control their excitement. They took to social media to spark the debate.

Here are some of the tweets from fans that sparked off the dating rumours:

OMG, CarryMinati and Avneet Kaur to be in a relationship? M so happy for both of them. They came into their respective industries alone and made their mark. This is soo good. They should be in a relationship. I cannot hold my tears back. OMG — Staysafe (@hullare1234) September 16, 2020 Is it true that Carry Minati and Avneet JKaur are dating. hahahITs so nice, I am happy — Staysafe (@hullare1234) September 16, 2020 #carryminati ye sab toh theek hain lekin ye avneet ka kya scene hain?! Kisiko pata ho toh bataye 🥴 — Sampriti Banerjee (@SampritiBanerj4) September 15, 2020 3 rumours leaked about carry now a days.

1. Carry is going in bigboss

2. Carry is dating avneet kaur

3. Carry is quarantined in mumbai hotel.

#carryminati — Gaurav Rathee (@mr_gauravrathee) September 16, 2020

While fans are excited about the rumours, both Avneet Kaur and CarryMinati have not confirmed it yet. The actress was previously linked up with her Alladin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga co-star, Sidharth Nigam. Their on-screen chemistry was much loved by the masses. They were also seen together in another show, Chandra Nandini.

For the unversed, CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar is one of the celebrated YouTubers and enjoys a subscription of around a whopping 25.5 million followers. He has been known for his roasts and reactions to various trending topics. He is also involved in creating diss songs, satirical parodies and comedy.

What do you think about Avneet Kaur and Ajey Nagar dating rumours? Let us know in the comment section.

