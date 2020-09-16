Hyderabad police arrested RX 100 producer Ashok Reddy who was at large since television actress Sravani Kondapalli committed suicide. He will soon be produced before the court after he undergoes COVID-19 test at Osmania Hospital in the city. While other two accused in the alleged actress’ suicide case, are also in police custody.

According to the police, all the three accused M Sai Krishna Reddy, A Devraj Reddy and Ashok Reddy has been way too possessive about the 26-year-old actress and has been troubling her for a long time. As a result of constant harassment, the actress took the extreme step on September 8 at her residence in Madhunagar area of Hyderabad.

Sravani‘s brother, who spoke to IndiaToday after her death said, “My sister told me that she is under pressure as he was blackmailing her. She said that she has a shooting to attend, but she soon took this extreme decision.”

The late actress Sravani was a native of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. She came to Hyderabad eight years to act in television serials, where she developed a friendship with Sai Krishna first. However, they later had some differences and parted ways. The actress then received an acting opportunity from the producer Ashok Reddy, with whom she later got in a physical relationship. They too parted ways later. The third accused Devraj came in contact with the actress through TikTok in August 2019. Sai Krishna and Devraj did not get along well and the latter often complained to the actress family about the former, reports Bangalore Mirror.

Telugu360 reports that the actress death has created a storm in the south industry and her suicide case is being investigated by SR Nagar police. The statement of Ashok Reddy, who surrendered before Panjagutta Police Station on Monday, will be recorded soon. It is believed that the accused has been in touch with Sravani since 2017 despite parting ways. Several audio bytes between them went viral.

