Whatever your mood is, Amazon Prime Video has a guaranteed title for each and every mood. In case you enjoy hearty laughter, the digital streaming service has an array of exciting titles from fiction to unscripted titles.

The recently released Amazon Original Series Comictaan Semma Comedy Pa will take you on a roller-coaster journey of laughter, drama and entertainment. In the latest series, we see Tamil’s top three comedians Praveen Kumar, Karthik Kumar and Rajmohan Arumugam, experts in their respective genres of comedy, mentor selected contestants who will compete to become the king or queen of comedy in the Tamil stand-up scene.

If you loved watching Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa, here are 5 similar rib-tickling shows to stream and stay entertained:

Time Enna Boss

Time Enna Boss is an upcoming Tamil sitcom that deals with the everyday adventures of an average IT guy, who ends up sharing his apartment with four random time travellers from different time periods, who accidentally get trapped in present-day Chennai. Stay entertained watching Time Enna Boss on Amazon Prime Video starting September 18.

Amazon Funnies Mr. Family Man

Comedian Praveen Kumar explains how an Indian middle-class family man is much more than a Super Man or Spider-Man. He explains the lighter side of day to day difficulties experienced by a common man. Witness the humorous stand-up special by Praveen Kumar in Mr. Family Man only on Amazon Prime Video.

Pushpavalli

Restraint, boundaries and animal rights are all things Pushpavalli failed to learn in the first season. We saw Pushpavalli’s harmless infatuation for the charming Bhindi exporter Nikhil Rao turn into an obsession. Dive in the world of obsession and comedy with Sumukhi Suresh aka Pushpavalli and stay entertained. Binge-watch Season 1 and Season 2 of Pushpavalli now on Amazon Prime Video.

Comicstaan Season 1 and 2

Aspiring comedians from all over India compete to see who will be the future of funny. Mentored by the biggest comics in the country, find out who will be crowned the winner of Comicstaan. Witness the Season 1 and Season 2 of hugely successful Amazon Original Series on Amazon Prime Video.

Wakaalat from Home

Wakaalat From Home is the story of a couple who embark on their divorce hearings over video calls. The show marks the re-union of Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh after their highly successful show Permanent Roommates. Stream Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh, Kubbra Sait and Gopal Datt starrer Wakaalat From Home on Amazon Prime Video.

Hostel Daze

Through the adventures of four friends ‘Hostel Daze’ captures what goes inside an engineering hostel in India. Revisit your college days with unlimited laughter, romance and friendship with Amazon Original Series Hostel Daze on Amazon Prime Video.

