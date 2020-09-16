Shehnaaz Gill On 12Kgs Weight Loss: “Kuch Logon Ne Mere Weight Ka Mazak Udaya Tha Bigg Boss 13 Mein”

Shehnaaz Gill is one of those lucky contestants whose career graph changed drastically after participating in Bigg Boss 13. She was a popular name in the Punjabi industry but after being a part of Salman Khan’s reality show, her life has come to a full circle.

Amid the lockdown, Gill has been really active on social media and have been posting pictures and videos of herself on her Instagram account.

Now, if you follow Shehnaaz Gill religiously you would know that she has lost a lot of weight. There’s a drastic change in her pictures and she looks fit and healthy. In a conversation with ETimes, the 27-year-old revealed the motivation behind her transformation.

“Look, lockdown chal raha hai. A large amount of work has come to a standstill all around, so I thought why not just go for weight loss? Kuch logon ne mere weight ka mazak udaya tha ‘Bigg Boss 13’ mein. Kai log weight lose karte hain, maine socha chalo logon ko dikhati hoon ki main bhi patli ho sakti hoon. It’s not difficult to lose weight if you really want to,” said Shehnaaz Gill.

The Punjabi actress had to totally cut down on her chocolates, non-vegetarian food and ice-creams. Not just that, Shehnaaz used to eat in small portions just once or twice during the day.

That would have been really difficult, we can only imagine. Punjabi’s are known for their delicious food and being one and compromising on eating is do damn difficult.

Talking about her weight, Gill said, “I was 67 kg around the time lockdown began in March, I am 55 kg now. Lost 12 kg in less than 6 months, but without doing any exercise. Just my restricted food consumption did the trick.”

Way to go, Shehnaaz Gill!

