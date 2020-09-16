Alaya F’s ‘#AlayaAF’ Series Makes People Excited, Check Out Fan Reactions

Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F made headlines for making a good first impression on the audience. The actress aced her unconventional character effortlessly while sharing the screen with experienced actors like Saif Ali Khan & Tabu.

Recently, the girl of the moment, Alaya F started a new series on her social media titled ‘#AlayaAF’. This difficult times of the lockdown caused by the pandemic brought people boredom and lack of motivation as people are stuck within four walls. However, actress Alaya F took to her social media and ensured to keep her productivity high while also keeping in touch with her fans.

The popular series is branched into various sections of #GlamAF , #FitAF, #ArtsyAF, #HealthyAF and #ChallengingAF.

The #GlamAF was the latest release where Alaya shared her everyday makeup look with a little twist by answering some ‘This or that’ questions certainly made it more interesting for her fans.

For her #ChallengingAF the actress tried the most trending spicy noodle challenge and stunned everyone once again with a hilarious twist to it. For the #HealthyAF part, the actress shared a super easy DIY coffee scrub again with her own twist to it which was loved by all.

Fans of the actress are eagerly waiting more content on her AlayaAF series and are wondering if it’s going to be a new challenge, a DIY, a healthy recipe or something else? We can’t wait for the notification to pop on our phone screens.

One of the fans also commented saying,”I always enjoy watching your #AlayaAF episodes don’t quit ever”

Another fan said,”I love watching your videos… It’s fun😍😍😍”

Alaya has been on a roll after a promising debut, with back to back magazine covers, working on herself constantly. The actress recently bagged the award for the Fresh Face newcomer for her debut performance in Jawaani Jaaneman. We can’t wait to see more from this promising newcomer!

Must Read: CarryMinati In Bigg Boss 14? YouThoober CLARIFIES & Fans Scream, “Paise Barbaad…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube