After doing its job and emerging as a clean success, Srikanth has slowed down. First, the competition came from Rajkummar Rao’s own Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, and then arrived horror comedy Munjya which ended up occupying the mind-space of the audiences. As a result, footfalls have been rather limited for Srikanth, though it still has a few shows dedicated to it.

The weekdays gone by saw around 1 crore more been added to the collections and that has now pushed the overall total to 49.50 crores. Had the 50 crores mark been crossed in five weeks flat then it would have its own charm to it. Though that’s still more of an academic interest, it just has a good ring to it. However, it will now take a couple of days more for the film to reach there and in all likelihood, the feat would be accomplished by tomorrow.

At one point in time it had in fact seemed that the film could well as well hit 55 crores mark but right now a total around 52 crores is the best case scenario. That too is a good enough total for this film which brought back some footfalls at least back in theatres after a barren period of around a month, and while that did set things in motion with Mr. & Mrs. Mahi as well as Munjya making it count as well, all eyes are on Chandu Champion next to rake in real good numbers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Gangs Of Godavari Worldwide Box Office (After Day 14): Sees Over 82% Dip In Week 2 Collections; Ends Its Theatrical Run & Streams On OTT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News