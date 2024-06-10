It’s now a journey in lakhs on a daily basis for Srikanth. In the weekend before, it had still managed to stay over the 1 crore mark on a daily basis since the much-needed push had come from Cinema Lovers Day on Friday, and then the momentum had continued on Saturday and Sunday. Chances were bright that even in the weekend gone by the film will hit 1 crore at least once on Sunday. However, this wasn’t the case to be since Munjya came out of nowhere and ended up hogging all the limelight and audience attention with a weekend of close to 20 crores.

As a result, Srikanth had to contend with 58 lakhs coming in on Sunday. What has to be seen is how weekdays turn out to be from this point on. All associated with the film would be looking at an average of 25 lakhs being collected on a daily basis so that 1 crore more is collected at the box office before the week is through. However, that would mean just around a 30% drop from Friday to Monday and then stable collections from that point on, which would be a tad tough.

Before the close of its run in theatres, the Rajkummar Rao starrer now has one major milestone left to achieve, which is a lifetime of 50 crores. It would eventually get there as now just a little over 1 crore remains, what with 48.77 crores already in the film’s kitty. Prior to this, Rajkummar Rao hit a half-century with Kai Po Che [50 crores], and while that milestone would be eventually crossed, he would also be aiming to surpass the lifetime numbers of his Stree [130 crores] once Stree 2 arrives later this year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Turbo Box Office Worldwide (After 18 Days): Mammootty Destroys Mohanlal & Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Record In Gulf Despite Delivering A Disaster!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News