Mammootty’s action-comedy has been performing low ever since it has released. The film currently stands at 31.60 crore in India and 67.92 crore worldwide. The Malayalam film eyes Varshangallku Shesham’s 80+ crore next, but it does not seem like the film would reach that mark!

Turbo Box Office Day 18

On the eighteenth day, the third Sunday of its release, the film earned close to 60 lakh in India. Thalavan and Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil also earned in the same range.

Mammootty has already given 125+ crore this year with Bramayugam‘s 58 crore and now Turbo’s 67 crore. However, while Turbo is turning towards the unsuccessful club, Bramayugam is a success with the film making all kinds of right noises.

Turbo Box Office Collection Overseas

The film has collected over 32 crore overseas, and despite performing low in numbers, the action comedy has added another feather to Mammootty’s cap.

Mammootty’s Record

Turbo has entered the $3 million club in the Gulf territories, and with this, he has surpassed Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, and others. Mammootty is the only Malayalam actor with three films in the $3 million club in the Gulf, followed by Mohanlal with two films and everyone else with one film.

About Turbo

Rated 6.6 on IMDb, the action comedy is helmed by Vysakh and stars Mammootty, Anjana Jayaprakash and others. The official synopsis of the film says, “Jose, a jeep driver from Idukki gets in trouble and is forced to relocate to Chennai where he gets entangled with Indhu and his best friend, Jerry. A bunch of surprises in the form of Vetrivel and others await Jose in Chennai.”

