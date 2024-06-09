Mr & Mrs Mahi has concluded its second weekend at the box office. A feel-good romantic sports drama starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film witnessed a minimal dip but has remained steady at the ticket windows. Scroll below for early trends on day 10.

After a good first weekend of 11.50 crores, one expected this Sharan Sharma directorial to stay above the 2 crore mark during the weekdays. While the earnings did not necessarily stick to that expectation, the numbers remained in the vicinity, which was a good sign. All in all, first week was concluded at a decent pace with 26.20 crores in the kitty.

Talking about the second weekend, Mr & Mrs Mahi scored a favorable Saturday with 2.20 crores coming in. Ideally, the film should have surpassed the 3 crore mark today, but several factors have restricted that from happening.

The Lok Sabha 2024 elections officially concluded with Narendra Modi‘s swearing-in ceremony, which took place this evening. Additionally, the India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup tournament was scheduled for Sunday, which was bound to steal its thunder.

As per the latest trends following in, Mr & Mrs Mahi has made box office collections in the range of 1.50-1.80 crores on day 10. This is a drop of about 31-18%, which was expected.

The overall collections after two weekends will land somewhere between 27.70-28 crores. The film is set to cross the 30 crore mark at the box office, and it is impressive that it has done so in such a short time frame.

Mr & Mrs Mahi hit the big screens on May 31, 2024.

