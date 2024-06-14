Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari, a rural action drama that released in theatres on May 31st with a buzz of anticipation, has seen a dramatic fall from grace in its second week. Despite initial excitement, the film failed to sustain audience interest, leading to an early foray onto the streaming platform Netflix. Read on!

The film had a promising start, amassing a respectable 15 crore in its opening week. However, Week 2 proved to be a different story altogether. Gangs of Godavari witnessed a staggering 82.67% decline in collections, managing to rake in only 2.6 crore over the next seven days. This brings the total net India total to 17.60 crore (gross collection 20.76 crore) for the film’s theatrical run, a figure significantly lower than initial projections.

Why Garudan’s Box Office Collections Dipped In Week 2?

A detailed breakdown of Week 2 collections reveals a struggle to maintain momentum. Weekday collections remained stagnant, hovering around the 0.3 crore mark. Weekend days saw a slight increase, with takings of 0.43 crore, 0.45 crore, and 0.49 crore on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively. However, these figures represent only a marginal improvement and underscore the film’s inability to recapture audience interest.

The release of another Telugu film, Manamey, starring Sharwanand, adds as a major factor in Gangs of Godavari’s Week 2 woes. Manamey opened on June 7th and quickly became a box office success, grossing a formidable 11.5 crore in its first week. This strong performance undoubtedly diverted audience attention away from Gangs of Godavari, further impacting its collections.

Garudan’s Ends Theatrical Run; Streams On Netflix

To reach a wider audience and potentially recoup losses, Gangs of Godavari has made a strategic shift to OTT. The film became available for streaming on Netflix today, June 14th. Interestingly, Netflix has opted to release the film not just in its original Telugu version but also dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, aiming to expand its viewership beyond the Telugu market. This strategy could breathe new life into Gangs of Godavari, allowing it to find an audience on the popular streaming platform.

Directed by Krishna Chaitanya, Gangs of Godavari features Vishwak Sen and Neha Shetty as the lead pair. The film boasts a supporting cast with established names like Nasser, Sai Kumar, Hyper Aadi, and Goparaju Ramana, while the music is composed by the acclaimed Yuvan Shankar Raja.

While the film’s theatrical run may have fallen short of expectations, its performance on Netflix remains to be seen. The availability of dubbed versions in multiple languages opens up new possibilities for Gangs of Godavari, and its success on the streaming platform could potentially redefine its overall performance.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Turbo Worldwide Box Office Day 21: Nears Finish Line, Can It Rev Up Past Varshangalkku Shesham’s Record?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News