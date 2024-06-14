We’re just 13 days away from the grand release of Kalki 2898 AD. But for those living in North America (USA and Canada), there’s good news: The film will have its premiere a day earlier than the actual release. And just as we witness in the case of almost every Prabhas film, this one, too, is set to enjoy a splendid response in the premiere. The proof of this could be seen in the superb advance booking at the box office. Keep reading to know more!

Prabhas’ massive fan base in the international circuits

Despite a not-so-good run between Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Salaar, Prabhas has received enough love and attention from the Indian diaspora in the overseas market. Especially in North America, almost every film of the star has had a solid start, irrespective of the content. Now, as Salaar has given him a much-needed comeback, the upcoming sci-fi saga is looking to take the box office by storm.

Kalki 2898 AD at the North American box office

Considering the hype in the international market, Kalki 2898 AD was expected to get off to a flying start, and that’s exactly what is happening. As per the data shared by Venky Box Office, the film has emerged as the fastest Indian film to hit the $1 million mark in the pre-sales of premiere in North America.

Previously, the record was held by SS Rajamouli’s RRR, but the Prabhas starrer has achieved the feat with 14 days left in the kitty for a premiere.

As per the latest update, Kalki 2898 AD has sold tickets worth $1.06 million at the North American box office for a premiere. It includes a sale of over 34,700 tickets.

More about the film

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the magnum opus also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in key roles. It is scheduled to release on 27th June 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Chandu Champion Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): Kartik Aaryan’s Sports Drama Attains A Decent Position By Selling Over 42,000 Tickets!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News