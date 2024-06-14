After being in the discussions, Chandu Champion has finally arrived in theatres today. Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, the film has all eyes set on its performance, as this one is the next noteworthy release from Bollywood after the debacle of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan. The ongoing period seems favorable for this outing as the audience has been paying attention to content-driven films. Let’s find out how it fared in day 1 advance booking at the box office!

Mid-sized films doing wonder

2023 saw many big releases storming the box office and minting unbelievable moolah. However, this ongoing year is a bit different. Yes, big films have not performed up to expectations, but mid-sized and content-driven films have stunned everyone with their collections. The latest example is Munjya, which is doing superb work at ticket windows. So, there are high hopes for the Kartik Aaryan starrer, too.

Day 1 advance booking of Chandu Champion

In yesterday’s update, Chandu Champion had not even crossed the 1 crore mark, but in the last few hours, it managed to get past that barrier and finally attained a decent position. In fact, it went well above 1 crore and closed its final opening day advance booking at 1.22 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). It comprises over 42,000 sold-out tickets all across the nation.

The benefit of a special ticket rate

Yesterday evening, the makers of Chandu Champion announced that the film will be shown in theatres at a discounted ticket rate. For today, the price is 150 rupees. This smart move has definitely benefitted the film by attracting the audience in the last few hours of the opening day advance booking. Also, it’ll give a huge boost as footfalls are expected to be more than expected through over-the-counter ticket sales.

