It was a fantastic first week for Munjya as 36.50 crores came in. No one, just no one, could have predicted this as even the lifetime score of the film prior to release but then the audience has a mind of their own and that was proven all over again with continued patronage for seven days straight.

The film opened at 4.21 crores (including Thursday late night paid previews) and went on to net 4.03 crores on Thursday as well, which showcases how well it has trended right through the week. Even if the film had collected 25 crores in its first week, a clear ‘success’ tag would have still come its way and here the collections are more than 10 crores ahead of that milestone. All of that has been made possible because instead of dropping to 2.50 crores range from Monday to Thursday, it went on to score over 4 crores and that’s where the difference happened.

Munjya is now amongst the top horror genre films already in just one week flat and while it would comfortably cruise towards the 75 crores mark, the real deal would be an entry into the 100 Crore Club. It can as well do that too but before the drop on the second Friday at least 4 crores more would be required to keep the momentum going.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

