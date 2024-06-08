Vishwak Sen has created a little achievement for himself with his latest release, the Telugu film Gangs of Godavari. The film has earned 20.50 crore gross at the box office worldwide. It has earned 15+ crore in India and is faring well at the ticket window.
Gangs Of Godavari Box Office Collection Day 8
On the eighth day of the release, the film witnessed a massive 46% drop on the second Friday. While the film collected 80 lakh on Thursday, it earned 43 lakh on the second Friday. In one week the film collected 15 crore at the box office.
The film managed to cross the one-week collection of Bhimaa, Gaami, and others. In fact, Vishwak Sen has surpassed his own Gaami with Gangs of Godavari‘s total worldwide collection. Gaami collected only 20.80 crore at the box office.
Vishwak Sen Beats Vijay Deverakonda Box Office
Vishwak Sen, this year with Gaami and Gangs Of Godavari, has achieved a major milestone of almost 40 crore, which could have been achieved by Vijay Deverakonda as well, but Family Star stayed below the 40 crore mark, and Vijay has been defeated by Vishwak Sen’s cumulative box office total.
The film will next eye Bhimaa in a few hours, Ravi Teja‘s Eagle and Vijay Deverakonda’s The Family Star, which has earned 34.78 at the box office.
About Gangs Of Godavari
Rated 5.7 on IMDb, the action film is written and directed by Krishna Chaitanya and stars Vishwak Sen, Anjali, Neha Shetty, Nassar, and P. Sai Kumar. The official synopsis of the film says, “Thugs and politics in set in the Eluru and Godavari coastal regions in the 1980’s.”
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
