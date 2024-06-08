Vishwak Sen has created a little achievement for himself with his latest release, the Telugu film Gangs of Godavari. The film has earned 20.50 crore gross at the box office worldwide. It has earned 15+ crore in India and is faring well at the ticket window.

Gangs Of Godavari Box Office Collection Day 8

On the eighth day of the release, the film witnessed a massive 46% drop on the second Friday. While the film collected 80 lakh on Thursday, it earned 43 lakh on the second Friday. In one week the film collected 15 crore at the box office.

The film managed to cross the one-week collection of Bhimaa, Gaami, and others. In fact, Vishwak Sen has surpassed his own Gaami with Gangs of Godavari‘s total worldwide collection. Gaami collected only 20.80 crore at the box office.