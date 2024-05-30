Nandamuri Balakrishna is grabbing all the limelight and is all over the internet, but it’s not due to his upcoming films or any box office feats. The actor is in the headlines for negative reasons, and the latest one is really shocking, which has left netizens furious. As per the viral video that has stormed the internet, the veteran actor could be seen pushing an actress. Even the Hindi filmmaker Hansal Mehta has reacted to it. Keep reading to know more!

Alcohol controversy

Recently, a pre-release event of Gangs Of Godavari was held, and the Tollywood superstar Balayya was invited as a chief guest. With Balayya gracing the event, it grabbed all the media’s attention. However, this event is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Yesterday, a picture went viral on social media, in which a bottle containing alcohol could be seen near Balayya’s feet.

As expected, this viral picture triggered negative reactions on social media. As the matter was getting out of hand, Gangs Of Godavari’s producer, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, came out and clarified that the viral picture was manipulated with an ulterior motive.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s shocking behavior

While the controversy over alcohol was not enough, Nandamuri Balakrishna stirred another controversy by pushing the actress on the stage. As per the viral video from the Gangs Of Godavari pre-release event, Balakrishna could be seen blatantly pushing Anjali while he was on the stage.

During the event, Nandamuri Balakrishna was invited to the stage for a group photo alongside the cast and the crew of Gangs Of Godavari. As per the video, he asked Anjali to move aside because there wasn’t enough space to stand. As Anjali didn’t react quickly, he pushed her abruptly.

Hansal Mehta’s reaction to the viral video

The video is all over the internet, and as expected, it has met with mostly negative reactions. While fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fans are supporting him by calling it a light-hearted moment between Balayya and Anjali, others are calling out the senior actor for his disgusting behavior.

Even Hansal Mehta took to his X account and reacted to this incident. Retweeting the controversial video, he asked, “Who is this scumbag?”

Here’s the tweet:

Who is this scumbag? https://t.co/KUVZjMZY2M — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 29, 2024

