Hansal Mehta directed the next Netflix release, Family Business, to feature Anil Kapoor alongside Vijay Varma in the lead. Apart from the duo, there will be an apt ensemble cast featuring names like Akash Khurana, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, Anant Nag, Kanwaljit Singh, Dhruv Sehgal, Nandish Sandhu, Tina Desai, Rohan Mehra, Kamal Sadanah, Raima Sen, Inayat Sood, and Madhoo Shah to further enhance the impact of the story.

Hansal Mehta is a well-known director. If such a craftsman is taking on a story with such a powerful lead cast, a mouth-watering fiasco for the audience is guaranteed.

A visionary billionaire grooms a rising tycoon to take over the reins of India’s largest conglomerate as his successor. Months into the top job, he is unceremoniously fired, and the mentor takes back the throne. Refusing to accept his downfall, the ousted successor strikes back, turning a corporate succession battle into a no-holds-barred war. Old secrets surface, alliances fracture, and the fight for control threatens to rip apart one of India’s most respected business empires, showing how quickly questions of legacy and blood can turn power into a personal vendetta.

Deepali Gupta has penned the story for the Hansal Mehta-directed venture. Abundantia Entertainment, True Story Films are donning the producer’s hat. Vikram Malhotra, Hansal Mehta will be serving as the executive producers. Niren Bhatt, Ankur Pathak, and Nikhil Nair have crafted the screenplay and dialogue.

