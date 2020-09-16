Reports and rumours of star Youtuber CarryMinati entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 have been doing rounds since a couple of days now. Many media houses started covering the same yesterday, but it seems those were just rumours as the man himself has clarified them.

First of all, let’s take a look at why YouTubers such as CarryMinati or even Ashish Chanchalani, Amit Bhadana will find it hard to be a part of such reality shows. YouTube is a cut-throat medium, and one can’t be absent from the channel for a very long time.

This could mean other similar channels starting to gain popularity and hence incurring the loss to those who are absent for a long time. So, even if a YouTuber agrees to be a part of the show, he/she would either be someone who’s just kick-starting their career, or it could be on a contractual basis for a very limited period of days.

CarryMinati took to his Twitter and posted, “I am not going in Bigg Boss! Don’t believe everything you read.” On his live stream, he replied to a fan who wasn’t happy if him being a part of Bigg Boss as he has roasted it many-a-times. He says, “Sorry yaar, mene tera dil dukhaya. Jo insaan jaa nahi raha, use zabardasti bhej do.”

CarryMinati also questioned the fans who were repeatedly asking him about his presence in Bigg Boss, “Where is it written that I’ve joined Bigg Boss? Please show me the papers!”

Well, this isn’t the first time when CarryMinati’s Bigg Boss rumours are doing the rounds. Back in 2017, this was one hot topic at that moment. Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 is all set to witness its grand premiere on October 3rd. Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal, Shagun Pandey, Naina Singh are some of the confirmed contestants.

What do you guys think? Should CarryMinati be a part of Bigg Boss even in future? Share your thoughts about the same in the comments section below. Stick to this space for regular updates on the same.

Must Read: CarryMinati In Bigg Boss 14: Memes Won’t Stop Flooding As Fans Refuse To Believe!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube