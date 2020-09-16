Ranvir Shorey Takes An Indirect Dig At Jaya Bachchan? Says, “Those Defending Are Either Gatekeepers”

Actor Ranvir Shorey feels the ones who are coming out to defend the muck in Bollywood are the gatekeepers of the industry. His reaction has come amid the entire noise created after Jaya Bachchan’s statement at the Lok Sabha.

“The ones who come out defending the muck in #Bollywood are either the ‘gatekeepers’ or the ones sucking up to them. If you don’t like someone whistleblowing or using their freedom of expression, you’re free to use your freedom of enabling. Don’t see what the fuss is about,” Ranvir posted on Twitter.

Ranvir Shorey’s post comes at a point when Bollywood stars indulge in debate after veteran actress and MP Jaya Bachchan slammed those trying to ‘tarnish the image of the entire industry’. She took an indirect jibe at actress Kangana Ranaut and actor-politician Ravi Kishan who claimed that drug addiction exists in the film industry.

Check out Ranvir Shorey’s tweet below:

The ones who come out defending the muck in #Bollywood are either the ‘gatekeepers’, or the ones sucking up to them.

If you don’t like someone whistleblowing or using their freedom of expression, you’re free to use your freedom of enabling.

Don’t see what the fuss is about. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 15, 2020

Apart from Ranvir Shorey, actress Kangana Ranaut responded to Jaya Bachchan with a tweet asking whether the veteran actress would have maintained her stand had her son Abhishek and daughter Shweta been targeted.

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha lauded Jaya Bachchan for speaking her mind.

