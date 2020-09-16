Varun Dhawan Trolled For Signing New Film Sanki, Netizens Write Mean Stuff!

Yesterday we brought you the news that Varun Dhawan has signed a new film. Titled Sanki, the masala action film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The duo last collaborated for Judwaa 2 that released in 2017. But now, unfortunately, the actor is trending on social media and being trolled for saying yes to the role. Read on to know more about it below.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely and shocking death in mid-June, Bollywood star kids have been receiving backlash on social media for their films as well as personal lives. The topic of nepotism and the insider-outsider debate has been discussed far and wide with celebs kids at the receiving end. Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 too was trolled on social media upon its digital release.

Now people are lashing out at Varun Dhawan owing to him signing Sanki with Sajid Nadiadwala. Check out what some netizens tweeted. While one user wrote, “Is #VarunDhawan wearing #indianairforce for his upcoming movie #Sanki which obviously going to boycotted #BoycottSanki #BollywoodDrugDebate #JayaBachchanShouldApologize @IAF_MCC”

#VarunDhawan #sonamkapoor Le me seeing varun dhawan and Sonam kapoor in trending : pic.twitter.com/D0u394nyl9 — Naman (@ama_joking) September 15, 2020

Admit it or not but jethalal(Dilip Joshi) has better facial expression and acting skills than #VarunDhawan — Rishi Patel (@RishiPatel36) September 15, 2020

Talking about Sanki, Varun Dhawan and Sajid Nadiadwala will be teaming up after three years for the masala entertainer. Rajat Arora is currently scripting the film. According to sources, the deal is signed, and Varun will also undergo a two-month prep before filming begins.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan has a full plater with four films. He is on board Raj Mehta’s next bankrolled by Karan Johar. The actor will begin filming this film first. He will also feature in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya – produced by Dinesh Vijan and Sanki with Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from these, Varun will also star in Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis. The schedule for this project hasn’t been finalised yet.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput News: NCB Summons Shruti Modi & Talent Manager Jaya Saha

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube