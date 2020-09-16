Karan Johar’s ‘Udta Bollywood’ Party Grabs Eyeballs Again, Manjinder Singh Sirsa Files Complaint Against Attendees

The conversation around drugs involvement in Bollywood is gaining quick momentum and is the talk of the town. In the recent turn of event, the much controversial video from one of Karan Johar‘s party has yet again grabbed the limelight. As per reports, Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa has lodged a complaint against Johar for the alleged drug consumption by everyone in his party that happened a year ago.

Sirsa has filed a complaint with the Narcotics Control Bureau against Johar. As per the complainant, a probe into this party where film stars were allegedly drugged, can help the agency big time in the ongoing investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

As per DNA, talking to the media, Manjinder Singh Sirsa had filed a complaint against Karan Johar back in August 2019 with the Mumbai Police. He claims that the Mumbai Police did not take any action against the filmmaker. Sirsa says that he sent his complaint through speed post, and had also given many reminders to the police to initiate an investigation.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa went on to say that if the Mumbai Police had investigated Karan Johar’s party, Sushant Singh Rajput would have been alive now. Sirsa has submitted the details to the NCB chief.

Meanwhile, if you are unaware, the aforementioned party that was held at Karan Johar’s residence sometime last year has who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. Namely the video featured, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shakun Batra, Ayan Mukerji and Rohit Dhawan.

The video was viral, and the featured celebs were also the target of a massive backlash then. Later Karan Johar had even clarified his stand in the row. Reacting to Sirsa’s claim then, Johar as per DNA had said, “There were achieving members of the industry who were having an easy night out after a hard week of work, having a good time. I took that video with all the earnestness… would I be putting out that video if there was anything happening at all, I am not stupid.”

