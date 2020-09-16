Sanjay Dutt & Maanayata Fly To Dubai To Meet Their Kids Shahraan & Iqra, Check Out!

Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata have flown to Dubai to meet their kids Shahraan & Iqra. The update was shared by Maanayata on Instagram. Sharing a pleasant selfie with Sanjay Dutt while sitting in the aeroplane, Maanayata wrote, “Enroute Life”. She accompanied the caption with a couple of heart emoticons. Have a look below:

Sanjay Dutt was recently diagnosed with lung cancer and he has been getting early treatment in Mumbai itself. Maanayata who was in Dubai when Sanjay was diagnosed with cancer came in India to take his care.

Informing the fans about his illness, Sanjay Dutt took to social media and shared a note. It read as saying, “Hi friends, I’m taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon.”

Maanayata also issued an official statement in which she thanked everyone for the support. She also requested fans to not speculate about his health. “I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass.” her statement read as saying.

“However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead.” the statement further added.

While Sanju Baba was under treatment, the couple celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together.

Sanjay Dutt himself took to Twitter and shared a beautiful picture of both enjoying festivities. He wrote, “The celebrations aren’t as huge as they used to be every year but the faith in Bappa remains the same. I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya”

We wish for Sanjay Dutt’s quicky recovery and also that the family enjoys a great time ahead!

