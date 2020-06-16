Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Amazon Prime Videos on Monday got a notice from the Punjab and Haryana High Court on a petition saying the web series ‘Paatal Lok‘ had defamed the Sikh community.

The notice of motion was issued to the Union of India and 15 other respondents by the bench of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi.

The petitioner has objections to episode number three of Anushka Sharma’s show on “A History of Violence” that was set in a village in Punjab.

“The respondents have purposely and maliciously within intent of creating communal disharmony and caste based clashes have shown two communities in a bad light,” said petitioner-advocate Gurdeepinder Singh Dhillon.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 15, Paatal Lok starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi and Abhishek Banerjee in the centre is a story set in Delhi. Produced by Anushka Sharma, the web series that has garnered massive critical acclaim, has been at the end of backlash since its release.

Paatal Lok was also called out for being Hinduphobic earlier. What do you have to say about the new allegations? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!